Achieve Perfectly Crisp Paint Lines On Textured Walls With This Easy Trick

When you see a painter freehand a perfectly straight, clean line without using painter's tape, it's fair to assume she has entered into some kind of unholy pact in exchange for such tapeless trim-painting talent, though it's probably just the result of lots of practice and a good brush. For those of us with less practice (some might say the less, the better), to say nothing of a terrible brush or a worse roller, "crisp lines" are just two words combined into nonsense. Can't be done.

Except that it can, and it's not all that difficult — even on textured walls — to get a sharp paint line where two colors meet. The trick is to seal your painter's tape with the wall's base coat color. That probably doesn't make sense, but it will in a second.

For non-textured or very slightly textured walls, you can often get clean lines by simply painting your second color up to and onto the painter's tape. Wall textures present a whole other problem, since the second color has a habit of migrating under the painter's tape and leaving a rough edge to your work. This is a problem for any texture, but is especially daunting when working with plaster, as plaster finishes tend to be more deeply textured than paint textures added to drywall. As you probably know, it can also be a challenge to get clean paint lines where ceilings and walls meet. That's where the tape-sealing trick comes in, and the only catch is that you need two colors of paint: the base color of your wall, and the new, contrasting color you're adding.