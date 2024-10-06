Add Stylish Privacy To Your Patio With An Easy DIY Wooden Slat Project
Our backyards are a great place to relax and enjoy some peaceful time outdoors, but what happens if you aren't blessed with a spacious yard and far-off neighbors? Getting privacy in your own backyard around your patio can be difficult, especially if you are working with a small space. That's where this DIY wooden slat privacy wall comes in. It's easy, inexpensive, and has so many options for personalization, so you don't need to skimp on your aesthetic to save.
There is a lot of room for variation when building this project but the basics you will need to start is slats, some thicker, sturdier posts for your frame, a spacer and level to keep all your slats even, and materials to put the frame and posts together like a nail gun. TikTok user @xomyhome built a easy privacy wall slat that made her home feel cozy and stylish. After you build your wall around your patio, you can customize its paint or stain, decor, and lighting to bring your outdoor aesthetic together.
How to build and personalize your slat privacy wall
The way you design your privacy wall is totally up to you. You can determine if you like the look of thicker or thinner slats, as either will work great for the wall. You can also decide how you want to place your slats. Do you want horizontal, like in the TikTok video, or vertical? For spacing, consider the degree of privacy you want. If you want a high degree of privacy around your patio, keep the space between slats very minimal. If you are using your slat wall in an area other than the perimeter of your backyard and want to be able to have some visibility beyond it, then you can put larger spaces between your slats.
Once your wall is built, it can double as the perfect space to add some outdoor decor. Start with your color by using paint to redefine your outdoor area. Add a bold and dramatic flair with a dark paint job or, for a pop of funk, you can even paint each slat a color of the rainbow. You can add to the wall itself as well. A modern vertical garden is a great way to tie in the beauty of nature while some outdoor light fixtures bring in character and can set the perfect mood for a night of relaxation on the patio.