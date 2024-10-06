Add Stylish Privacy To Your Patio With An Easy DIY Wooden Slat Project

Love how easy it is to create a smart home with Hubspace Products from @The Home Depot . No hub necessary. #HomeDepotPartner These are the same Hampton Bay string lights that we added to our back patio last year and they instantly make the space feel cozy and intimate. Since privacy is lacking in our home, I added the Home Decorators Collection Smart Linen Roller Shades to our back window that I can control through Alexa. Finally I can have privacy both inside and outside the house. #THDHubspace #patiodecor #slatwall #backyarddesign #patiomakeover #privacywall

The way you design your privacy wall is totally up to you. You can determine if you like the look of thicker or thinner slats, as either will work great for the wall. You can also decide how you want to place your slats. Do you want horizontal, like in the TikTok video, or vertical? For spacing, consider the degree of privacy you want. If you want a high degree of privacy around your patio, keep the space between slats very minimal. If you are using your slat wall in an area other than the perimeter of your backyard and want to be able to have some visibility beyond it, then you can put larger spaces between your slats.

Once your wall is built, it can double as the perfect space to add some outdoor decor. Start with your color by using paint to redefine your outdoor area. Add a bold and dramatic flair with a dark paint job or, for a pop of funk, you can even paint each slat a color of the rainbow. You can add to the wall itself as well. A modern vertical garden is a great way to tie in the beauty of nature while some outdoor light fixtures bring in character and can set the perfect mood for a night of relaxation on the patio.