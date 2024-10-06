Nate Berkus Proves How One Unique Addition Can Totally Enhance Your Living Room

Living rooms are known for their standard fare—a couch or two, a coffee table, and other seating options, likely pointed at a TV. Above all, the living room is a space where we do just that—live. From movie nights to big games to a family game night, the more areas to fit more people, the better. Enter: the chair. While some may view chairs as solely a way to seat more people in a room, they're actually a versatile design tool. HGTV star Nate Berkus frequently discusses design how-tos on Instagram, and chairs are one of his favorite topics.

"I think chairs are the most sculptural furniture in a room," Berkus wrote in an Instagram post. In his example, a stacked plywood impression chair with its straight lines added visual interest to a reading nook, while a boucle club chair screamed cozy and comfort in a den. A leather and chrome chair, meanwhile, gave a uniquely vintage spin to an otherwise modern living room.

Alternatively, look to other rooms for inspiration in your living room. Try brining in a chair from a different room — perhaps a dining room or a den — into the living room to mix things up. Above all, remember that your space is meant to represent you, not the latest design trend. As Berkus told Real Homes, "If it's true to your aesthetic, it will fit in no matter where you live or how you change your home decor over the years."