Here's Why Millennials Despise Carpets (& The Flooring Alternative They Prefer)

Millennials aren't afraid to share their opinions—and their take on carpet could not be more clear. The generation of people born between 1981 and 1996 are foregoing carpet in their homes, and largely pushing the once-popular flooring option to the back burner for remodels and new builds. In 2023, millennials buying homes were the largest group of home buyers total, and accounted for 38% of total sales. With that corner on the market, builders and sellers are having to consider millennial preferences when designing spaces that appeal to them.

As for why millennials are turning their nose up at carpeting, practicality is a major component. Carpets get stained, and stains take time to clean up. Not only that, but they can trap allergens or other toxins that vacuums can't always reach. With their busy lives and careers — and with the wear their spaces see from frequent gatherings, at-home work, and pet companions — this is simply unappealing to the millennial generation.

Then there's the aesthetics. While not all carpet in ugly on its own, millennials favor natural-looking elements in their spaces, rather than the coziness of carpet that previous generations preferred. Millennial style preferences tend to favor minimalism and low maintenance in their designs, and love a blend of modern convenience and nostalgic design. They also favor some rustic elements and natural coloring, and carpets don't always meet that mark.