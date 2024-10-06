The Colorful Grass Alternative That'll Block Out Weeds In Your Yard & Garden

If you're looking for an alternative to traditional grass for your lawn, you may want to consider a colorful option that requires less water and maintenance. Many people are opting for a more natural look to their yards these days; looking for plants that can save water, attract beneficial pollinators, and reduce unnecessary yard work — like weeding. If weeds are taking over your lawn, you're probably looking for a solution. Why spend your weekend working in the yard when you could be relaxing on the patio admiring it instead?

One way to achieve this version of the American dream is by growing groundcovers instead of grasses. In particular, creeping thyme (Thymus serpyllum) is an ornamental, flowering perennial with delicate pink and purple blooms in early summer. It spreads low to the ground, making it a nice replacement for grass in small yards or gardens. Plus, it forms a dense mat that can suppress the growth of weeds better than many types of grass. If you are interested in having a creeping thyme lawn, this may be one of the top reasons to consider it.

Other names this groundcover goes by are wild thyme, mother of thyme, and Breckland thyme. And while the leaves have a fresh and herby aroma, this is not the culinary type of thyme you would cook with. Now let's see how it stacks up as a grass lawn alternative and who it would work best for.