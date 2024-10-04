Your Zucchini Will Flourish Alongside This Purple Companion In The Garden

Companion planting is the practice of growing plants together than offer each other benefits, which may include deterring pests, attracting pollinators, nourishing soil, and providing shade. In addition to zucchini, lavender acts as an excellent companion plant for fruit trees, flowers, and other vegetables, mainly due to its ability to repel pests. This herb can be grown in USDA zones 5 through 10, where it prefers full sun and well-draining soil — very similar conditions to zucchini.

We may love the smell of herbs like lavender, mint, and basil, but bugs detest it! Simultaneously, lavender attracts helpful insects, such as bees and butterflies. Bees will pollinate not only the lavender, but any nearby plants, including your zucchini. Lavender also happens to be beautiful, it smells lovely — plus, you can use it in the kitchen, of course. It has medicinal properties and has historically been used to help alleviate anxiety, insomnia, and depression. Like zucchini, it's easy to grow and maintain lavender.

Other ideal companion plants might include nasturtium, radishes, dill, marigold, and beans as companion plants for zucchini. Since there are many great options for zucchini companion plants, choose one you will most enjoy in its own right, and not just as a bodyguard for other plants.