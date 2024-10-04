Stop Your Couch Cushions From Slipping With This Clever Solution

Rug mats (also known as rug pads, nonslip pads, or grippers) are used to keep rugs from slipping on floors. They come in typical rug sizes and may be easily cut to the correct size of your sofa cushions with a pair of scissors. The size doesn't need to be precise, so you can eyeball it — no measurements necessary. Simply remove your cushions and place the newly sized pad underneath. You may need to cut off a little more if the pad is still visible once you replace the cushions. Consider buying a runner pad so you can place it across the length of the couch and provide even more non-slip coverage.

If your pesky cushions are still giving you trouble, an alternative idea is using velcro strips. These are just as simple to use — just cut to fit and attach the sticky side of one strip to the bottom of the cushion and the other to the bottom of the sofa. However, this prevents you from flipping your cushions and it may ruin certain fabrics. We prefer the rug pad method for being the cheapest, easiest, and couch-friendliest method. As a bonus, you can save the leftover pieces of rug pad — they make great grippers for opening pickle jars!