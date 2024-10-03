Feng Shui Says Wall-Facing Desks Are A No-Go. Should You Do It Anyway?

Feng shui is a popular design concept that comes with quite a few guidelines — one of which is that you should never place a desk facing a wall. In fact, it's one of the feng shui home basics. But for those of us with limited space, sometimes concessions have to be made. The good thing is that there are some workarounds to this common problem that can help you make the best of your work situation without abandoning the concept of feng shui altogether.

The Feng Shui Society defines the practice like this: "Feng shui is the art and philosophy of designing harmonious environments based on the Chinese understanding (and Chinese metaphysics) of how people are connected to and affected by their close surroundings." The goal behind the practice being to maximize the positive energy of an environment so that it supports rather than drains you. Now if you're thinking this sounds a bit far-fetched, you wouldn't be the only one. Feng shui has been a controversial topic with many experts still arguing over its validity.

One study conducted in the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology found that subjects exposed to a virtual feng shui environment actually did produce more positive emotions than those exposed to an environment that did not align with feng shui ideologies. That said, studies like this are still relatively subjective, and while feng shui is certainly a helpful concept to explore when redecorating, breaking the rules and opting for a wall-facing-desk could actually be the best option for your office.