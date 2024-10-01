Can You Flush Baby Wipes Down The Toilet? Here's What Happens If You Do

Wet wipes cling together and create a blockage, meaning your septic tank will need to be pumped more regularly. Wipes also contain a mix of fibers and resins that create a layer of sludge — filling the tank more quickly, in addition to the wipes themselves. These types of blockages can cause your tank to back up into your yard and cause a soggy, stinky, mess. Septic system care and maintenance is extremely important to keep costly repairs at bay. It's also important if you want to eliminate septic tank odor.

By now you may be thinking you are in the clear because you don't own a septic tank. You even bought the right type of toilet and have never had a blockage! But flushing wet wipes can lead to plumbing issues for your neighbors, and even cause problems for your local sanitation department — at the expense of taxpayers. It's become such a widespread issue that the Los Angeles County Sanitation Department is trying to force manufacturers to change misleading packaging from "flushable" to "non-flushable." The Miami-Dade sewer system has also been plagued by serious issues from "flushable" wipes. It's also worth noting that flushed wipes end up in oceans and rivers, which is a pretty gross thought for anyone who enjoys a good ocean swim. For an extreme example, look toward the horrific wet wipe island — the size of two tennis courts! — that floated in the River Thames in 2022.

We all want to feel clean after a burrito-gone-wrong bathroom escapade. But try to remember the slogan of the LA Sanitation Department: "Only the 3 Ps belong in the toilet: pee, poo, and (toilet) paper."