The Clever Design Trick That Hides The Eyesore Of Electrical Panels In Style

There is an old joke in the interior design world that if you leave an electrician unattended, they will inevitably slap a thermostat, security control, or whole darn electrical panel smack dab in the center of what would have been a perfectly lovely art wall. If only they would have just moved it to the edge, you could have the statement wall of your dreams, right? All jokes aside, sometimes we really do get stuck with unattractive, yet essential utilities poorly-placed in plain sight due to necessity. Moving utilities can be very expensive (or impossible if you are a renter), so what do you do when there is a utility eyesore right in the middle of your home? One way to solve the issue is to cover your electrical panel with a piece of artwork (easily removable for access), and surround it with a stunning gallery wall to make it feel like it was always meant to be there.

Before beginning the plans for your gallery wall, it is essential to find the main piece of artwork that is large enough to cover the electrical panel or other ugly eyesore. For any utility that sticks out from the wall a bit, consider grabbing a canvas with a hollow back to create an artwork box to disguise it. Once you have your main piece selected, you are ready to begin gathering complementary art pieces and planning a beautiful gallery wall to enjoy instead of staring at that ugly electrical panel.