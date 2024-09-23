Add A Dash Of Cinnamon To Improve Your Lawn (& Why It Works)

If you're struggling to get the perfect lawn, or if it's suffering from disease and fungal problems, you may be desperate to try some new tricks that can help it thrive. To improve the health of your grass, you may want to consider cinnamon as an organic lawn care alternative to common chemicals. Some experts state that sprinkling some cinnamon may help prevent the spread of lawn diseases as it has antifungal properties that can help eliminate common fungus-related issues such as powdery mildew.

The process of using cinnamon on your lawn is simple and straightforward – you simply need to sprinkle some on your existing grass, or while you're planting new grass seed. You may also consider concocting a spray consisting of 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 quart of milk to help combat powdery mildew. Spraying this combo on your lawn may be helpful for eliminating the disease.