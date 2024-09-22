Watch Out Before Buying Fancy Custom Faucets Online

It's a common scenario: you are browsing for inspiration photos for your remodel or home project and come across the perfect unique item that is the ideal final touch to your space — the cherry on top, or the crown jewel, if you will. For some, it's a stunning light fixture, ideal wallpaper print, one-of-a-kind tile, or jaw-dropping art piece. For others, it is that incredibly unique custom faucet that is the sparkling centerpiece of a kitchen or bath. When you click on the must-have fancy faucet, perhaps it brings you to an individual seller site like Amazon or Ebay, or to a handmade marketplace like Etsy. While they may be beautiful, are these faucets safe to buy?

Major name brand plumbing manufactures are certified by rigorous testing to ensure their plumbing fixtures are safe to use, perform well, and are in compliance with the country's codes, regulations, and standards. If you opt to purchase a faucet manufactured in another country outside of those certifications or use an artisan-made fixture, you skip the peace of mind knowing your product will operate safely and effectively. This is important for all plumbing parts (such as shower fixtures or tub fillers that have essential valves buried inside the wall), but it is particularly crucial for bathroom and kitchen faucets that are in direct contact with your drinking water supply. So before you start clicking the "add to cart" button, take a deeper look at the safety, performance, and even aesthetic risks you might be up against if you purchase that no-name custom faucet.