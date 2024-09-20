The Space-Saving Technique That'll Revolutionize The Way You Hang & Store Jeans

Yes, it looks cool and gives you ten extra inches of much-needed vertical storage space. Seems like a no-brainer, right? Well, before you go hanging your jeans, there are a few things to consider to decide if it is the right method for your specific closet.

One complaint from the comments of the TikTok video was that this technique can stretch out the rear belt loop. To remedy this, you could try flipping the direction of the jeans so that the butt of the jeans faces the closed side of the metal hanger loop, meaning you would disperse the weight of the jeans onto the two side belt loops instead of having it all on one. However, depending on how heavy your jeans are, you could just end up with two deformed belt loops instead of one. Therefore, you may want to skip this technique to preserve the integrity of your belt loops if you are seeing stretching issues.

Additionally, if the vertical space in your closet is just fine, but you are lacking in width, then the TikTok method may not be the right fit. Because it folds the jeans in thirds, there are three layers of pant legs stacked side by side. By simply folding in half, you would save the width of one fold per every pair of pants, meaning you can get a closer, tighter stack. Alternatively, opt for a hanger with clips to hang your jeans full-height from the waistband to further reduce the width they take up as long as you have the height to do so. But if it is vertical storage space and empty drawers you're after, this TikTok tri-fold hanging technique really can transform the way you store your jeans.