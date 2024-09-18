The Purple-Flowering Perennial Plant You'll Wish You Never Grew In Your Yard

Ever looked at something pretty and thought "That's a great idea for me!" ... even though you know you'll regret it later? Outside of the dating world, or some questionable wardrobe choices, this can also apply to landscaping. Sometimes our choices are led by our eyes and by our hearts, and not by practical, rational thought. Consider, for example, a beautiful plant featuring tall wand-like stems crowded with vibrant flowers called purple loosestrife (Lythrum salicaria). It seemed like a good idea at the time!

In hindsight, however, this plant should go on your no-grow list. Turns out, this blossoming beauty is an invasive garden plant to avoid. If you're not familiar with the term, an invasive species is defined by the United States Department of Agriculture as a plant which is "non-native (or alien) to the ecosystem," and in their words, one "whose introduction causes or is likely to cause economic or environmental harm or harm to human health."

What, this little thing is that bad? Yes, the purple loosestrife can, and does, cause strife.