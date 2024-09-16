The Electric Stovetop Cleaning Mistake That's Sure To Damage Your Appliance

Electric stovetops are modern and convenient, and while they're generally one of the easier locations in your kitchen to clean, they do require you to take the right approach. Above all else, you need to avoid one particular mistake that's often the culprit of damaged electric stovetops — that is, using harsh cleaning products.

Which products? Be sure that you're avoiding harmful chemicals such as bleach. Ammonia is another one to stay away from, as well as — believe it or not – oven cleaners. And before you pull out the everyday glass cleaners that you use around the home, such as Windex, know that they are best avoided, a well, unless said glass cleaner is specifically made for glass stovetops.

Each of the aforementioned chemical cleaners can be abrasive and potentially cause scratches, streaks, and other issues with your stovetop. While that damage level can vary, even the most minor scratches can be the first step toward seeing your prized ceramic glass cook top get cracked. That's just because those small scuffs and marks can potentially develop into larger cracks, which themselves harbor bacteria. It's a downward spiral you'll want to avoid.

