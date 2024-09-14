Keep Flies Away From Your Patio With An Easy Hydrogen Peroxide Hack

Recommended by pest control companies including Pestline Pest Control, Western Exterminator Company, and Emtec Pest Control, the most popular way to use hydrogen peroxide to keep flies away outdoors is to create a hydrogen peroxide spray. This spray may also help keep other insects away from your patio, in addition to repelling flies.

Advertisement

To create this spray, you'll need to fill a spray bottle with ⅓ hydrogen peroxide and ⅔ water and then shake the mixture up. 3% hydrogen peroxide works best. Then, spray the solution around your patio and onto surfaces where you've noticed flies have been previously or are likely to be. If your goal is to eradicate flies as well as deterring them, some contractors report that this doesn't just work as a repellent but that it can also kill flies as well as their eggs and larvae. To use it in this way, the suggestion is to spray them directly to kill on contact.

Do note that there is no scientific evidence that hydrogen peroxide will work to deter flies from your outdoor space. While it's certainly informative that pest control companies feel comfortable standing behind it as a targeted approach to fly problems, there is no guarantee this will be effective. Nonetheless, if flies are ruining your barbeques and you have a bottle of hydrogen peroxide in your medical cabinet, you can't go wrong with attempting this approach, and it seems that many people report positive results using it on flies, gnats, and other insects.

Advertisement