Keep Flies Away From Your Patio With An Easy Hydrogen Peroxide Hack
The summer is a great time to enjoy an outdoor patio, but even the nicest days can't be fully enjoyed if there are a lot of flies buzzing around. Whether you're having a barbecue with family and friends or simply relaxing and having a cup of coffee, you may want to take some steps to repel flies from your patio rather than swatting them as they appear.
There are various things that can help keep flies away from a patio, and a few different hacks that you can try. In particular, one trick that's often suggested is using hydrogen peroxide. According to some pest control companies, hydrogen peroxide can help prevent flies from visiting your patio and can allow you to enjoy your time relaxing outside. On the chance that they show up anyway, and you're not averse to using lethal methods, some pest control companies also report that hydrogen peroxide can kill flies on contact as well.
How to use hydrogen peroxide to repel flies on the patio
Recommended by pest control companies including Pestline Pest Control, Western Exterminator Company, and Emtec Pest Control, the most popular way to use hydrogen peroxide to keep flies away outdoors is to create a hydrogen peroxide spray. This spray may also help keep other insects away from your patio, in addition to repelling flies.
To create this spray, you'll need to fill a spray bottle with ⅓ hydrogen peroxide and ⅔ water and then shake the mixture up. 3% hydrogen peroxide works best. Then, spray the solution around your patio and onto surfaces where you've noticed flies have been previously or are likely to be. If your goal is to eradicate flies as well as deterring them, some contractors report that this doesn't just work as a repellent but that it can also kill flies as well as their eggs and larvae. To use it in this way, the suggestion is to spray them directly to kill on contact.
Do note that there is no scientific evidence that hydrogen peroxide will work to deter flies from your outdoor space. While it's certainly informative that pest control companies feel comfortable standing behind it as a targeted approach to fly problems, there is no guarantee this will be effective. Nonetheless, if flies are ruining your barbeques and you have a bottle of hydrogen peroxide in your medical cabinet, you can't go wrong with attempting this approach, and it seems that many people report positive results using it on flies, gnats, and other insects.
Safety protocol to remember when using hydrogen peroxide to repel flies
Hydrogen peroxide may work well for repelling and killing flies, but please remember that this ingredient can also be dangerous to you, as well. Don't let it come into contact with your skin or eyes and consider wearing gloves when using it. Remember to dilute hydrogen peroxide first, since this will make it safer to use. Also, keep in mind that although hydrogen peroxide can be used to remove powdery mildew from plants, it can harm them as well, if left undiluted. Diluting will help prevent issues from contact with plants in and around your patio.
Although fairly safe and sometimes used to induce vomiting in pets, hydrogen peroxide can also cause stomach problems if ingested by dogs or other animals and can cause inflammation on contact. Low concentrations can be mildly irritating to kids and adults while high concentrations can cause burns or serious stomach problems when ingested. Be sure that you, your pets, and your kids don't swallow it. Always be careful when using this ingredient around children.