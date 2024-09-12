The Vinyl Flooring Cleaning Mistakes To Avoid At All Costs

Vinyl flooring offers some big advantages to homeowners compared to other flooring options. Most obviously, of course, these floors are very affordable. However, they're also durable, easy to maintain, and come in pretty much any variety of color and style you can think of. As with any floor option, though, there are things you should know about vinyl flooring before installation, particularly when it comes to having a clear understanding of how to take care of it. Certain unexpected hazards can cause lasting problems with your vinyl flooring, so you'll need to avoid making these mistakes if you want to keep it looking its best.

With that in mind, you may be surprised to learn that the whole way you're cleaning your floors is, quite possibly, ruining them.

Perhaps the most common mistake that people make with vinyl flooring is using harsh chemical cleaners. Chemicals such as bleach can discolor vinyl floors and cause other damage. The same goes for harsh tools or scrubbers: Avoid using anything that may cause scratching such as steel wool or abrasive sponges. Instead, stick to using a mop, soft rags and cloths, and other tools that won't cause damage. Following so far? Okay, here's where it gets surprising: Even too much water is a risk factor for LVT.