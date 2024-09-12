The Vinyl Flooring Cleaning Mistakes To Avoid At All Costs
Vinyl flooring offers some big advantages to homeowners compared to other flooring options. Most obviously, of course, these floors are very affordable. However, they're also durable, easy to maintain, and come in pretty much any variety of color and style you can think of. As with any floor option, though, there are things you should know about vinyl flooring before installation, particularly when it comes to having a clear understanding of how to take care of it. Certain unexpected hazards can cause lasting problems with your vinyl flooring, so you'll need to avoid making these mistakes if you want to keep it looking its best.
With that in mind, you may be surprised to learn that the whole way you're cleaning your floors is, quite possibly, ruining them.
Perhaps the most common mistake that people make with vinyl flooring is using harsh chemical cleaners. Chemicals such as bleach can discolor vinyl floors and cause other damage. The same goes for harsh tools or scrubbers: Avoid using anything that may cause scratching such as steel wool or abrasive sponges. Instead, stick to using a mop, soft rags and cloths, and other tools that won't cause damage. Following so far? Okay, here's where it gets surprising: Even too much water is a risk factor for LVT.
Other common mistakes that could damage vinyl flooring
No chemicals? Check. No rough scrubbing tools? Check. However, surprising as it may be, even your "just water" mopping routine is potentially problematic. Moisture can cause big problems with vinyl flooring, and if it gets underneath even "waterproof" vinyl, it could lead to warping and mold growth if it gets trapped. Don't use too much water when you mop your floors and always remove spills quickly.
That said, don't be scared of cleaning your vinyl floors. Now that you know what not to do, it's a lot easier to know what to do.
First of all, sweep often. Vinyl, compared to other surfaces, is likely to get scratched up if you leave dirt around, much less repeatedly grind it into the LVT's surface with your shoes. Sweeping is especially important to do before mopping vinyl floors. If you mop a dirty floor, you could simply be moving debris around and this could cause scratching. Meanwhile, while it's noble to want to help vinyl floors retain their shine via a nice polishing, make sure you are using a gentle vinyl polish to do this. Do not use wax on vinyl floors, as this actually creates a physical layer of film on the surface that will eventually go awry.
So yes, vinyl floors require some care when you're cleaning. Still, look on the bright side. At least you're not dumping your whole budget into fixing all the problems you'd have with bamboo flooring!