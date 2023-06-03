Aldi Fans Are Going Do-Nuts Over This Restocked Frozen Dessert

Image Credit: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/GettyImages

If you love stocking your freezer with delicious cold treats, you'll want to swing by Aldi soon. The grocery store just brought back its Sundae Shoppe Donut Dessert Bars, which have received rave reviews from shoppers.

Advertisement

Per the Aldi website, the treat is available in two varieties: strawberry and a mixed pack of chocolate and vanilla. Both versions consist of an ice cream-like dessert coated in a confectionary coating, which is made of white chocolate or chocolate, depending on the flavor.

Video of the Day

The bars themselves are also shaped and decorated like donuts, so they're pretty darn fun.

"These are so cute and worth every dollar," said a shopper on Reddit, adding that they should have bought six boxes instead of one.

It's worth noting that their cuteness also applies to their size — i.e., they're on the smaller side. "I bought these last year and I really liked them. I do wish they were a bit bigger though," said one user on Reddit. Another person chimed in, sharing that the bars are the perfect size for a toddler.

Advertisement

However, considering one box contains four bars and costs $3.19, it's not a bad deal. This is especially true if you're looking for a quick frozen snack or find traditional bars to be too big.

To find an Aldi near you, check out the company's store directory.

Advertisement

Other frozen desserts at Aldi:

While we're on the topic of fun frozen treats, Aldi is planning to drop the most charming ice cream cones. On the current "Upcoming Aldi Finds" page on its website, Aldi has a product listing for Sundae Shoppe frozen dessert cones in three different themes: mermaid, unicorn, and galactic.

Advertisement

Each version features colorful ice cream cones topped with sprinkles, so you can be sure kids (and adults!) will love them. One box contains four cones and costs $3.99.

Advertisement