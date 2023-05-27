This New Sam's Club Kit Will Elevate Your Ice Cream Sundae Game

Summer is around the corner, meaning it's time to start stocking the freezer with frozen treats. This includes ice cream, of course — because who can say no to ice cream? Not only is it available in ‌hundreds‌ of flavors, but it can also be customized with countless toppings and add-ons.

Advertisement

Honestly, it's exactly why ice cream sundaes are so darn fun. And luckily, thanks to the newest ice cream bar gift set at Sam's Club, it will be super easy to make homemade sundaes.

Video of the Day

Created by Modern Gourmet Foods, the ice cream bar kit includes two adorable ceramic ice cream cone cups, along with a stainless steel scoop. The ceramic cups can stand up on their own, as they flat bases on the bottom.

The gift set also includes rainbow sprinkles, pieces of Oreo cookies, and three syrups: chocolate, strawberry, and caramel. Each bottle of syrup contains 1.5 ounces of goodness.

Priced at $22.98, the gourmet ice cream sundae kit will be a hit with any dessert lover. It also doesn't hurt that the ceramic cone cups can be used for months (and years) to come, which is always a plus.

Advertisement

To find a Sam's Club warehouse near you, check out the brand's Club Finder tool.

How to make your own ice cream sundae kit:

If you don't have a Sam's Club membership or live near a warehouse, you can still recreate this gift set.

Advertisement

Simply buy a few ceramic ice cream cone cups, then pair them with sprinkles, cookies, and bottles of tasty sauces. You can also add other classic sundae toppings, like chocolate chips and maraschino cherries. Put everything in a basket or box and gift it to your favorite desesrt lover — or yourself!

Not to mention, taking the DIY route is helpful for accommodating various needs, such as gluten-free or vegan diets.

Happy summer!

Advertisement