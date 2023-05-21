News Flash: Grape and Cherry Tomatoes Are NOT the Same Thing

When it comes to tomatoes, the world is wide — over 10,000 different varieties wide, to be exact. Yet most of our team was shocked when we learned that cherry and grape tomatoes are not, in fact, the same thing.

It took a video by Chef Elena Besser for us to even get thinking about this commonly held misconception. Lucky for us, it explains the key differences between the tiny tomatoes and exactly what you should keep an eye out for at the market.

Grape tomatoes are often tragically mistaken for their sweeter, juicier cousin: the cherry variety. A grape tomato is taller and thinner in shape with thicker skin and a "meatier" interior. A cherry tomato is perfectly round (like a cherry) with thinner skin and a juicier interior that bursts open with sweetness. In the words of Besser, "It's way more delicious."

However, not everyone agreed with the chef on this one. The most liked comment on the video actually says, "Ooo I much prefer grape tomatoes because they're firmer and less watery!!" Seems like we'll have to do a taste test for ourselves.

