This IKEA Toilet Paper Is Taking Over the Internet

Leave it to IKEA to go viral over something as simple as toilet paper.

Yes, you're probably aware that IKEA sells much more than furniture — below each showroom is a labyrinthine marketplace with all the home goods you'll ever need. And that includes toilet paper — pink toilet paper!

The Knösen toilet paper made waves on TikTok when user @lifewjan posted an eight-second clip of the colorful rolls.

What really stands out about Jan's video, though, is not necessarily the pink toilet paper itself. It's the way she artfully prepares the rolls before sticking them on her toilet paper holder.

As you might find in a hotel after housekeeping has tidied your room, Jan folds over the end of the roll to create a point. But instead of putting a sticker on the tip to keep it in place, she ingeniously uses her faucet to create a wet imprint, almost like a wax seal. (Pro tip: Make sure your faucet is super clean before doing this!)

What's more, it appears that she uses some fragrance oil to spiff up the toilet paper even more. (Pro tip #2: Put it inside the cardboard roll rather than on the paper itself so you don't get irritation in sensitive areas!)

Of course, commenters were quick to point out that in Europe, pink toilet paper is used regularly — and it's super cheap.

But we say to each their own! If you're going with a Barbiecore or mermaidcore bathroom scheme, then IKEA's pink Knösen toilet paper might be for you.

