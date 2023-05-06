This Dollar Tree Hack Lets You Make Faux Neon Lights for Cheap

Neon signs are all the rage right now, and it's easy to see why. They're fun, photogenic, and available in a range of words and colors. You could even buy custom neon lights to feature the phrase of your choice. The only catch? The product can cost a pretty penny, especially if you just want to experiment with the look.

Fortunately, it's possible to make faux neon signs for cheap — and it calls for simple supplies from Dollar Tree. The idea, which we discovered via Den Garden, hails from TikTok user Bargain Bethany.

To make the faux neon light, the content creator used ... wait for it ... ‌light up jump ropes‌.

Here's how Bargain Bethany made it: First, they cut off the handles from a yellow light up jump rope. Next, they form the rope into the name "Cooper" while hot gluing it to foam board. The last half of the name requires the use of a second jump rope, which still has the handles in tact.

From there, they cut the poster board around the jump rope lettering. She then folds the rope along the bottom and glues the handles to the back. These handles serve as platforms for self-adhesive strips, which allow her to attach the sign to the wall.

Oh, and if you're wondering how the lights work after cutting the rope, a user explained it in the captions: "She cut the side that doesn't have the battery pack, so she's not cutting off the power source and it'll still light up."

On TikTok, people are loving the project. Some folks even suggested using the hack for signs at concerts and graduations. So fun.

At Dollar Tree, foam boards and light up jump ropes cost $1.25 each. The jump ropes are also available in yellow, blue, and pink.

Happy crafting!

