THE Beloved Costco 7-Drawer Freezer Is Back in Stock

If you're like us, you may be spending part of your spring cleaning time trying to figure out more ways to be better organized — especially when it comes to the kitchen. Since this area of the home tends to attract a lot of traffic, it can get cluttered fast. Luckily, one of the best frozen food organization options is back in stock: the Costco 7-drawer freezer.

An inside look at the Hamilton Beach 7-Drawer Freezer available at Costco Image Credit: Amazon

This 7-drawer upright freezer measures 26 by 26 by 68 inches, contains an 11-cubic-foot capacity, and is equipped with clear sliding cubbies, making it one of the best storage solutions around. Not only does it keep everything neat and tidy, but it's convenient and saves you space. No more having to sort through piles of food to find exactly what you're looking for!

Created by Hamilton Beach, the 7-drawer freezer at Costco also has many other helpful details, including:

An interior thermostat that makes it easy to monitor and adjust the freezer's temperature.

A flush back design so it can sit perfectly against the wall.

A handle that is easy to grasp.

Adjustable front legs to help balance the upright freezer.

According to Costco Buys on Instagram, the upright freezer is back in stock at Costco for $349.99. However, it is not currently available online. To ensure that it is in fact at your local warehouse, make sure to give them a call to check for Costco store item availability.

Where to buy the Hamilton Beach 7-drawer freezer online:

In the meantime, the Hamilton Beach 7-drawer freezer is available on Amazon for $781.32. It's not as good of a deal as the Costco one, but it's better than nothing if you really want this freezer in your life. Just note that there is limited availability on Amazon, where the product currently has four stars.

If you're looking for the perfect upright freezer for your basement or garage, this might just be the one.

