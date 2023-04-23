This Above-the-Refrigerator Cabinet Design Is So Incredibly Smart

The top of one's refrigerator is an interesting zone in any home. Many use it as storage space for miscellaneous items or as a de facto pantry shelf for spillover snacks. Sometimes, you might even have a portion of your kitchen cabinetry built in over your refrigerator. But no matter what you're keeping in your above-the-refrigerator cabinet, the chances are high that whatever it is, it's hard to reach, and as a result, that space might be underutilized.

Jonathan Scott of ‌Property Brothers‌ fame has recently acknowledged the trickiness of working with above-the-refrigerator storage and has shared an ingenious solution to maximizing that area via a TikTok video created by JonesesDIY.

The DIY TikToker shows us how they turned the cabinet over their refrigerator into a sleek, convenient, and discrete sliding wine glass holder that opens on the side. That's a much more efficient use of the space than as a place for stacking paper towels and toilet paper rolls! It's also way easier to reach.

Many of Scott's followers on Instagram and JonesesDIY's followers on TikTok agree, sounding off their approval of the design on each of the posts.

