This Unique Oil Is the Secret to Perfect Pizza

Just when we thought the classic combo of dough, sauce, and cheese couldn't get any better, Brightland hits us with its latest California-grown olive oil launch: Pizza Oil. The AAPI-founded brand is famously known for its flavor-infused, beautifully packaged, authentic olive oil, vinegar, and honey. And the latest product is certainly no exception.

Advertisement

Made from California-grown Arbosana, Arbequina, and Mission olives, this new blend is infused with raw jalapeños, garlic, oregano, and basil. The zesty, ultra-savory taste is perfect for drizzling, dipping, and dressing up everything from homemade to delivery pizza. Plus, it's equally as good on pasta, eggs, avocado toast ... the list goes on and on.

Video of the Day

The ideal housewarming present or gift to yourself, get yours today for $32 exclusively on Brightland's site.