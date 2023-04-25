This Unique Oil Is the Secret to Perfect Pizza

By Apr 25, 2023
Just when we thought the classic combo of dough, sauce, and cheese couldn't get any better, Brightland hits us with its latest California-grown olive oil launch: Pizza Oil. The AAPI-founded brand is famously known for its flavor-infused, beautifully packaged, authentic olive oil, vinegar, and honey. And the latest product is certainly no exception.

Brightland Pizza Oil

Made from California-grown Arbosana, Arbequina, and Mission olives, this new blend is infused with raw jalapeños, garlic, oregano, and basil. The zesty, ultra-savory taste is perfect for drizzling, dipping, and dressing up everything from homemade to delivery pizza. Plus, it's equally as good on pasta, eggs, avocado toast ... the list goes on and on.

The ideal housewarming present or gift to yourself, get yours today for $32 exclusively on Brightland's site.

