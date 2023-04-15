Sam’s Club Is Currently Offering Deals for Both Members and Nonmembers

If you've been on the fence about getting a Sam's Club membership, let this be your sign to take the plunge and sign up. The warehouse is turning 40 years old this month, and to celebrate, it's offering major membership discounts in addition to in-club events and sweet treats in its cafes.

A club membership is normally $50 for the year, but between April 14 and 19, a first-time membership will cost only $10. A Plus membership, normally $110, is discounted to $70 for the year and includes perks like free shipping and early shopping hours. It's a great time to join if you haven't already.

Sam's Club will also have celebratory goodies available until the end of the month, including a free sweet treat and fountain drink on April 15, a limited-edition birthday cake sundae available in the cafe, and even commemorative vintage-style merchandise, like an Igloo cooler and crew socks inspired by Sam's Club's '80s logo.

Members can also get in on over $100 in offers available from April 14 to May 1. For more information, check out Sam's Club's birthday offers.

Be sure to take advantage of these deals before the month is up; you can sign up for a membership in the store or online. Happy 40th, Sam's Club!

