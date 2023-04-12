Working From Home May Mean the End of Spring Cleaning

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

As more and more employers begin embracing remote workers, the work-from-home (WFH) life is becoming the norm. There are so many benefits that come with working from home — not only will you save major time (and gas money) on a commute, but you can also snuggle your pets on your lunch break, make work calls in your PJs, and multitask while doing the laundry or washing the dishes.

Advertisement

According to a recently-released study from Lombardo Homes, nearly 2 in 5 remote workers said they take time during the work day to complete household chores, like dishes, laundry, and meal prep. And 29% of respondents admitted to doing housework while on a work call — hopefully it's at least a camera-off situation.

Video of the Day

When asked if they did annual spring cleaning, more than half of the respondents said no. However, a majority (55%) said that they have become more diligent in cleaning their homes since the pandemic hit.

With WFH becoming increasingly popular (meaning people spending more time at home), plus the fact that a lot of remote workers take time during the day to do chores, it's likely that annual "spring cleaning" is starting to take the back seat.

People who are enjoying the WFH life tend to keep their homes squeaky clean on a regular basis, rendering once-a-year deep cleans pretty pointless. After all, what's the use of spring cleaning if you gradually "spring clean" your home all year long?

Advertisement

While we love a good spring cleaning session, we're totally okay with annual deep cleans becoming a thing of the past. Slowly deep cleaning throughout the year is more our speed anyway.

Advertisement