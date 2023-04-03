This Tape Trick Will Make Your Floral Arrangements Look Professional

For many people, displaying fresh flowers involves sticking the blooms in a vase of water and calling it a day. And while you can't go wrong with this approach — it's simple and gets the job done, after all — you might struggle with getting the stems to stay in place. Fortunately, there's the tape grid method, an old florist trick that's been floating around on social media.

Demonstrated by @thishouse5000 on TikTok, the technique uses clear florist tape to support flowers in a vase. To start, place several strips of tape horizontally across the opening of the vase. Try your best to space them at even intervals (but don't worry if it's not exact). Repeat the process in the opposite direction, so that the tape creates a grid.

From there, trim your stems just as you normally would, then arrange them in vase. The tape will prevent the flowers from sliding around, ensuring they stay upright.

The beauty of this hack is that it can be used with different types of setups. For example, you can use the technique when making a full arrangement with many kinds of flowers. Or if the minimalist look is more your style, take a tip from @thisehouse5000 and use the method for just a few stems. In this case, the tape won't be noticeable because it's clear.

On that note, it's best to use clear waterproof florist tape, which you can buy on Amazon. But if you're short on time, regular clear tape (i.e., the stuff one your desk or craft closet) can get the job done.

Other flower arranging tips:

If you have dried flowers that are looking a bit sad, use a handheld steamer to revive them. The moisture from the steam will rehydrate the blooms.

Avoid steaming the flowers for too long, though. Just a few seconds will do the trick.

