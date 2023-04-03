This Is Actually How Much the Average Costco Shopper Spends

Image Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images News/GettyImages

Costco is known to have some loyal customers, but just how loyal are they? Enough to spend more than $100 per visit, it turns out.

Back in February, market research firm Numerator shared stats for the average Costco shopper based on its own data, as reported by Business Insider. It found that Costco shoppers are spending about $100 a visit. But in a comment to Nexstar Media Group, as published by The Hill, Costco shared its internal stats, and its average customer spend per order is much higher than Numerator's number: about $150.

Numerator's report was based on data from its Receipt Hog app, meaning only Costco customers who use that app — likely a small percentage of all Costco customers — were factored into the equation. Unsurprisingly, Costco's own data is more accurate.

Costco also reports that its customers' average spend per visit has been increasing over time, too, with recent data showing 6.9% and 1.9% growth over the last two earnings periods.

What Numerator's data demonstrates, however, is that Costco shoppers are spending more money than Target or Walmart shoppers, who spend $50 and $54 per visit, respectively, based on Receipt Hog data.

One reason Costco customers might be spending more per visit is the fact that Costco sells items in bulk. And when you buy in bulk, the upfront cost is higher, but the cost per item is usually lower.

So while Costco customers might be paying at least $60 for the privilege to shop at the wholesale store — that's the price of a base membership — they're likely making that money back in savings, given how much they're spending. (If you're wondering whether or not to sign up, check out our Costco membership breakdown.)

