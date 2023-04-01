This Bathroom Hack Will Prevent Your Toothbrush Holder From Getting Gross

Image Credit: SERSOL/iStock/GettyImages

If you have a rechargeable electric toothbrush, you're probably aware of the gross beige gunk that can build up on the charging base over time. And if you let that remain there for too long, it can dry out and be rather difficult to clean. That's why this TikTok hack is a game changer.

Advertisement

TikToker @slopbucket80 posted a video showing the easiest trick for preventing that slimy buildup from collecting on your charging base. All you have to do is cut a hole in a cotton round and place that right on the base. The cotton round will absorb the moisture that's likely causing the goo to form, allowing you to simply toss away the round instead of scrubbing down the base.

Advertisement

At the time of publication, the TikTok video has been viewed over 11.4 million times, and viewers are flabbergasted by this simple hack. "Are you kidding me. My life has been changed forever!!!" commented one TikToker. "I'm a house cleaner, and I wish I could put this on all of my clients' fyp [for you page]," wrote another.

A few commenters questioned whether or not the flammable cotton round could pose a fire hazard. But since most electric toothbrush chargers use inductive charging via electromagnetism, it ‌likely‌ won't start a fire in the cotton itself. To avoid this potential hazard, simply unplug the charging base and use it as a plain old holder — the battery should last for weeks. And when you need to charge up, you can take the cotton round off.

Advertisement

Others noted that you can just wipe your toothbrush dry before putting it on the charger, which should prevent the gunk from forming. But if you'd prefer to skip that extra step, this cotton round hack might be the perfect method for you.

Advertisement