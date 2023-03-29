These Home Changes Are Proven to Boost Your Motivation

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker See More Photos

Whether it's working from home, cleaning the house, or tackling that long list of personal tasks to keep your life running smoothly, we can all use a little more motivation. The way you set up your space can help you take action and accomplish those goals. Lucky for us, interior design experts at Hovia did the research and gathered a list of five small changes to get that fire burning brighter than ever. Here's the rundown.

1. Add more plants.

Whether it's hanging plants, floor plants, or fresh-cut flowers, adding nature to your space has proven benefits. According to the University of Exeter, "bringing plant elements into your daily life can massively boost your well-being by 47%, creativity by 45%, and productivity by 38%." Plants also reduce cortisol levels, helping us better recover from stress. And if you're allergic to flowers or your cat likes to eat plants, nature-themed wallpaper, paintings, and furniture will totally do the trick.

2. Keep your bedroom neutral.

Better sleep directly correlates to more motivation. In addition to blackout curtains, "picking a wallpaper or paint color that is a cool or neutral color, like blues, greens, and grays, can reduce your heart rate, lower your blood pressure, and slow down your breathing rate." This in turn helps you relax and encourages sleep.

3. The more reflective surfaces the merrier.

Exposure to natural light "positively effects circadian rhythms, sleeping patterns, [and] motivation and has proven to improve our mood and happiness." Therefore, adding more surfaces for the light to bounce off of is a must. These include but are not limited to mirrors across from your windows, white walls, and glossy or metallic surfaces. Simple things like keeping your windows clean and organizing your furniture to avoid blocking the windows will allow the most light as possible.

4. Make a nook just for yourself, no matter how small.

It's time to claim a corner of your living quarters as a place to unwind. "Using this space for a yoga or meditation area can manage your stress, reduce negative emotions, increase creativity, [and] also motivate you to adapt a daily habit." Section it off with a room separator, special decor, or mood lighting and be sure to keep it clutter-free; a clutter-free space equals a clutter-free mind.

5. Organize your space around the view.

In the same vein as plants and natural lighting, ensuring your work setup faces "a good and unobstructed view of some form of nature or nature experience" is key to "being more creative, energized, and productive." And if a window isn't an option, you can always opt for landscape-printed wallpaper or art.

