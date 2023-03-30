The 10 Best Deals From Lowe’s Spring Sale

Now that we've sprung forward, the temperature is slowly starting to rise, and the days are getting longer, it's time to start thinking about all those spring projects we've been dreaming of all winter long. Fortunately, Lowe's is rolling out its SpringFest Deals sale just in time for us to stock up on everything we need to freshen up our spaces for this season. From gardening to home improvement and appliances, here are the 10 best deals you can snag during the sale, which runs from March 30 to April 26: