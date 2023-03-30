The 10 Best Deals From Lowe’s Spring Sale

By March 30, 2023
Now that we've sprung forward, the temperature is slowly starting to rise, and the days are getting longer, it's time to start thinking about all those spring projects we've been dreaming of all winter long. Fortunately, Lowe's is rolling out its SpringFest Deals sale just in time for us to stock up on everything we need to freshen up our spaces for this season. From gardening to home improvement and appliances, here are the 10 best deals you can snag during the sale, which runs from March 30 to April 26:

1. Ego Power+ Touch Drive 56-Volt 21-In Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower, $649 $599

2. Char-Broil Performance Series Silver 5-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill, $299 $249

3. Allen + Roth Harlow Matte Black 2-Handle Widespread WaterSense High-Arc Bathroom Sink Faucet With Drain, $129 $99

4. Style Selections Morriston 48-In White Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity With White Engineered Stone Top, $999 $549

5. Whirlpool 2-in-1 Removable Agitator 4.7-Cubic Foot High-Efficiency Impeller and Agitator Top-Load Washer, $899 $698

6. Whirlpool 1.7-Cubic Foot 1000-Watt Over-the-Range Microwave, $419 $239

7. Dewalt Extreme 12-Volt Max 1/4-In Variable Speed Brushless Cordless Impact Driver, $149 $119

8. Kichler Annabeth Black Traditional Clear Glass Cone Mini Pendant Light, $79.98 $69.98

9. Kobalt Gen4 4-Piece 40-Volt Cordless Power Equipment Combo Kit, $279 $229

10. Frigidaire 18.3-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator, $799 $679

