An Upsetting Number of Women Are Uncomfortable in Hardware Stores

Social media is chock-full of fun and inspiring DIY content. Scouring YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok will lead you to tutorials, home improvement ideas, and countless ways to save money by doing home renovation projects yourself. Since the pandemic, more and more people have been inspired to tackle home improvements on their own — especially women. But according to a survey conducted by Lombardo Homes, a trip to the hardware store for supplies isn't always the best experience.

After surveying over 900 women, the results showed that one in 10 women feel uncomfortable heading to a large hardware store solo, and one in five women have felt judged asking for help. While a majority of the women surveyed would rather go to a store like Lowe's or Home Depot in person as opposed to ordering supplies online, 40% of them felt like employees treated them differently than men.

Video of the Day

Women in hardware stores should not be seen as a rare occurrence though. Three in five women surveyed consider themselves handy, 88% of women own a tool kit, and one in two women have learned handyman skills from their father. With all of the inspiring content that's out there, women are learning new skills while taking control of the design of their homes.

Here at Hunker, you don't need to look too far to find women in the DIY space. If you're looking for fun and creative home projects to tackle this spring, be sure to check out DIY articles written by blogger Sara Albers of Alice and Lois and DIY expert Trisha Sprouse. You can also learn more about how women and queer tradespeople are changing the future of their industry here.

