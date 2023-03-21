This New Laundry Detergent Line Is About to Have Everyone Obsessed

One of our all-time favorite bedding brands just launched its very own line of eco-friendly laundry and fabric care, and it's about to be the talk of the town. Brooklinen's foray into the cleaning sphere was unexpected, yet makes so much sense. Each product in this collection is plant-based, biodegradable, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and housed in recyclable or compostable packaging — the perfect pairing for the brand's luxe bedding, bath towels, and loungewear.
What products are included in Brooklinen's new Laundry & Fabric Care Collection?
Brooklinen's newest category extension (which is three years in the making) features six laundry essentials: detergent, bleach alternative, fabric softener, fabric refresher spray, stain remover, and wool dryer balls. They range in price from $9 to $22. The Essential Detergent comes in three versions: Fragrance-Free, Dream Clean (with notes of citrus, vanilla, and amber), and Herbal Clean (with notes of white lavender, sandalwood, and shea blossom). The fabric softener and fabric refresher are both in the scent Dream Clean.
Each one of these concentrated formulas is intended to fight tough stains without the use of dyes or artificial brighteners. They are all available on their own or you can purchase the full set of six — The Complete Clean Bundle — for 15% off. And through March 28, use code SLEEPWEEK20 to receive an extra 20% off all purchases sitewide. We've never been more excited to do our laundry.