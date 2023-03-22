This Is the Best Time to Sell Your House in 2023, According to Realtor.com

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

The prospect of selling your home might feel overwhelmingly daunting, as you try to maximize what you can earn from it while getting a buyer in a timely manner. Cracking this code isn't easy, but luckily the experts over at Realtor.com are here to help.

To assist home sellers in identifying the best time to sell their homes in 2023, Realtor.com analyzed seasonal trends from 2018 to 2019 and 2021 to 2022 data (omitting 2020 due to the outlying effects of the pandemic that year). After crunching these numbers, it found that the week of April 16 to 22 will be the best week of the year to sell. That week in particular is "expected to have the ideal balance of housing market conditions that favor home sellers, more so than any other week in the year," states the Realtor.com report.

So what makes this week so great for sellers? Realtor.com reports that historically, homes have reached prices 2.1% higher this week than the average week throughout the year, and these prices are usually 12.1% higher than at the start of the year. If these trends continue, the national median listing price could be $8,400 more than the average week, and $48,000 more than the price at the start of the year.

Realtor.com also found that the week of April 16 to 22 historically sees an uptick in homebuyers. "In 2022, this week got 32.5% more views per listing than the average week throughout the year," Realtor.com explains. The report also includes a list of the best time to sell homes in the 50 largest metro areas specifically, to provide a more granular look, geographically.

While selling your home will almost always be a stressful undertaking, using resources like Realtor.com to strategize will surely help ease the process.

