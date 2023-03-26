10 of the Best New Storage Solutions at Costco

For many, spring cleaning consists of ‌actual‌ cleaning, like digging deep and scrubbing the baseboards, the windowsills, and other spots that just don't get the weekly TLC that items like bed sheets get. But spring cleaning is also the perfect time to organize your favorite tried and true household items. Whether you're tasked with organizing the pantry, the closet, or under the sink this season, there's one spot that has everything you need to get going, and that's Costco. The warehouse is, of course, known for fun food finds, clothing, and furniture, but don't sleep on the wide variety of organizing and storage items.

'Tis the season for categorizing and containing your things, so we've rounded up a few of our Costco storage favorites below, perfect for tackling any tidying project you may be working on. Keep in mind that pricing may vary, depending on the location of your local warehouse, and not all items will be listed online. Happy organizing!

These bamboo bins are fantastic for a number of organizing projects, simply because they're incredibly versatile. Use them in your pantry to store food, add them to your bathroom to organize toiletries, or put them in your kid's room to sort toys. The three piece set is just $24.99.

If bamboo is not your style, try these clear, multipurpose storage bins instead. This set comes in a pack of four, and would be perfect for your fridge or under the sink for cleaning supplies. Instagrammer @costcobuys spotted these bins for $19.99 in store.

Who doesn't love changing their closet over from winter to spring? The time has come to finally put away heavy boots and break out your spring sneakers and sandals. If you're looking for new ways to store and organize your shoes, these sleek, stackable shoe boxes are currently on major sale. Head to your nearest Costco before March 26th and grab a four-pack for $26.99. Otherwise, you can find a pack of eight boxes online for $63.99.

Clearing out your fridge is a great spring cleaning task, and it might also be an ideal time to upgrade your food storage too. These microwavable, freezer- and dishwasher-safe bags are reusable and are an eco-friendly swap for disposable plastic bags. Grab a pack of six in store for $19.99, or a pack of eight online for $28.99.

How cute is this tiered market basket? This would be a great addition to a laundry room or bathroom, especially if you're tight on space. The baskets can stack on top of each other, or they can be removed individually. They are $54.99 in store and $72.99 online, so if you're a member, snagging one on your next Costco run will save you some cash.

These bamboo organizers are perfect for anyone who wants their kitchen drawers to be a little more tidy and streamlined. These organizers come in a pack of four, and are perfect for storing gallon, quart, sandwich, and snack-size bags. They're even labeled! Find them for $18.99 in store.

If you find your laundry room turning into a space for growing piles of clothing, this bamboo laundry station may help you keep it all a little more contained. It includes three separate laundry hampers (for easy sorting!), with shelves on the side for all your supplies. This laundry station is priced at $89.99 online.

If the spice drawer is on your list of organizing to-dos, you may want to add a turntable to your list as well. These rotating trays come in a set of two, and will make it easier for you to browse through spices and other kitchen essentials by simply turning the raised outer rim. Scoop these up online for $28.99.

You can't go wrong with using baskets for storage, and these three faux wicker baskets are classic and timeless. Two smaller baskets fit inside the largest third basket, and the size is perfect for tucking under a sofa or bed. This item is currently only available in store (and Costco states that the price varies by location), so be on the lookout as you're browsing the aisles.

A dispenser like this is an incredible find if you're looking to declutter your shower. To avoid reaching for bottles or cluttering the sides of the tub, mount this on the wall instead and pump out your shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Instagrammer @costcobuys found this dispenser in store for $49.99 for three!

