Stylish Squatty Potty Toilet Stools Exist —and These Amazon Finds Are Proof

By March 9, 2023
When thinking about toilet stools, "stylish" might be one of the last things that comes to mind. But after spotting a design-forward option on TikTok, that's about to change.

Allyson Rose (aka @aroatley on TikTok) shared her aesthetic Squatty Potty find, and it's the STAUBER Best Potty Stool in acrylic.

At $59.83, the sleek design is totally worth the investment if you're looking for a toilet stool that won't look like an absolute eyesore. And the best part? You can buy it on Amazon. Check out even more stylish toilet stools below.

1. STAUBER Acrylic Squatting Toilet Stool, $59.83

2. STAUBER Clear Waterfall Acrylic Potty Stool, $79.83

3. Squatty Potty Ghost Acrylic Toilet Stool, $79.99

4. AmazerBath Acrylic Toilet Stool, $79.99

5. Elavain Clear Acrylic Toilet Step Stool, $69.99

