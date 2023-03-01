Sam's Club Is Now Selling a 1.25-Pound Chocolate Bunny

Sam's Club has been known to sell an oversize sweet treat or two, and this 1.25-pound chocolate Easter bunny is the latest addition to its decadent roster.

Yes, you heard that right. This 18-serving Hershey's milk chocolate treat is available for a limited time only at your local Sam's Club (or delivered to your front door, based on your location). Complete with a cheerful gift box and a sweet satin bow around its neck, this hollow chocolatey confection is the perfect addition to your holiday festivities.

Whether used as a basket stuffer or enjoyed as a midnight snack once the little ones are asleep, this extra-large bunny is sure to bring some serious Easter cheer.

The seasonal 20-ounce treat is available to Sam's Club members for $13.48. And if you aren't a member or would rather order online from a different retailer, Target sells a 14-ounce Hershey's milk chocolate bunny for $10.99 and Walmart has a 5-ounce version for just $3.88.

