Sam's Club Is Now Selling a 1.25-Pound Chocolate Bunny

By March 1, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Sam's Club has been known to sell an oversize sweet treat or two, and this 1.25-pound chocolate Easter bunny is the latest addition to its decadent roster.

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right. This 18-serving Hershey's milk chocolate treat is available for a limited time only at your local Sam's Club (or delivered to your front door, based on your location). Complete with a cheerful gift box and a sweet satin bow around its neck, this hollow chocolatey confection is the perfect addition to your holiday festivities.

Video of the Day

Sam's Club

Hershey's 20-Ounce Milk Chocolate Hollow Bunny Candy

Whether used as a basket stuffer or enjoyed as a midnight snack once the little ones are asleep, this extra-large bunny is sure to bring some serious Easter cheer.

Advertisement

The seasonal 20-ounce treat is available to Sam's Club members for $13.48. And if you aren't a member or would rather order online from a different retailer, Target sells a 14-ounce Hershey's milk chocolate bunny for $10.99 and Walmart has a 5-ounce version for just $3.88.

Target

Hershey's 14-Ounce Large Chocolate Easter Bunny

Walmart

Hershey's 5-Ounce Solid Milk Chocolate Bunny

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy