Costco Just Brought Back Its Deck Tiles at an Amazing Price

Looking for a budget- ‌and‌ time-friendly way to upgrade your deck? With spring just around the corner, Costco has you covered. The brand's DIY deck tiles are the perfect size and design to quickly update any outdoor space around your home. Made in a gorgeous dark slate color, they use a handy interlocking system to keep the tiles in place.

Advertisement

The EASY|tile deck tiles have several features to ensure they're a no-fuss way to add to or update your space. They are made of recycled rubber and are weather-resistant, meaning that rain, wind, and sun won't damage them. They're also durable, so they won't chip or break easily. As for maintenance, simply wipe them dry and enjoy.

Video of the Day

With a 10-pack of these 12-inch-by-12-inch tiles available at Costco for $19.99, you can quickly transform the look of your outdoor space without a hefty investment, whether you have a home with a patio or an apartment with a balcony. (For reference, a similar deck tile 10-pack on Amazon will run you $59.)

Best of all, the tiles are easy to remove and replace if you ever want to choose a different style.