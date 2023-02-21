Shop the Room: A Midcentury-for-Today Bedroom

These days, when we're talking about midcentury decor, it's rarely an exact replica of a living room from 1960. (Although if that's your thing, go for it!) In 2023, the midcentury aesthetic is more about marriage with another vibe. And that's the direction we took when we recently redecorated a bedroom at Hunker House, in partnership with Article.

Paul Anderson, Hunker's creative director, jumped in with the idea to create a more contemporary environment. "The textures and palette of the room took the Article pieces as a jumping-off point, but then we ran in different directions with them," Anderson explains. "The cork floors are maybe the most obvious midcentury extension, but when we incorporated the Molo wall (flexible cardboard-based room dividers) in an organic shape, it added a contemporary architectural detail."

The limewash accent wall that sits behind the bed is a subtle green, serving as a textural extension of the sculptural headboard, resulting in something that feels more modern or wabi-sabi. Anderson also added in vintage Scandinavian pieces (the shelving unit and the wall sconce). Read on to find out more about the pieces featured.

Pairing the Uden bed and the Virio nightstand was a lesson in opposition. The angular, block-like side piece is tempered by the rounder edges of the upholstered bed.

"The string shelving felt like an opportunity to emphasize midcentury vibes in this portion of the room," says Anderson.

A flexible Molo wall behind this bouclé chair provides a warm and inviting background, while a colorful throw pillow makes things feel more 2023.

