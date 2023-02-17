9 of Our Favorite Products From Martha Stewart's New Amazon Collection

By Kristen Garaffo February 17, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Martha Stewart has always been iconic in the home and lifestyle world. The best-selling author, chef, and all around business mogul has recently launched a collection of cookware, kitchen textiles, and bedding on Amazon. Simply called "The World of Martha," this Amazon storefront not only has Stewart's home essentials available by category, but it also features video content and recipes galore, with shopping links included.

Advertisement

It's never been easier to snag Martha Stewart's favorite pieces, especially with Prime two-day shipping. We've rounded up a few of our favorites — the light and neutral colors make them perfect for a spring home refresh. Happy shopping!

Video of the Day

1. Medallion Designer Cotton Blue Queen Sheets, $74.99

2. Natalie Queen Duvet Set in Blush, $69.99

3. Noah Turkish Cotton Bath Towels Set, $59.99

4. 10-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set in Butter Cream, $169.99

5. 5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven in Martha Blue, $64.99

5. 12" Essential All Purpose Pan in Gray, $49.99

7. Air Infused Kitchen Mat in Mint Green, $49.99

8. Lots of Lemons Tablecloth, $29.99

9. 3-Piece Oven to Table Stoneware Bakeware Set in Pink

Martha Stewart in a kitchen
Martha Stewart's Tomato Salad Features an Unexpected Ingredient
by Kirsten Nunez
The Hollywood Reporter's 9th Annual Most Powerful People In Media - Arrivals
This Martha Stewart Hack Creates a Perfect Baked Potato
by Kirsten Nunez
Garlic bulbs in a bowl
Martha Stewart Says That This Is How You Remove the Smell of Garlic off Your Hands
by Kirsten Nunez

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy