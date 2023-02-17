9 of Our Favorite Products From Martha Stewart's New Amazon Collection

Martha Stewart has always been iconic in the home and lifestyle world. The best-selling author, chef, and all around business mogul has recently launched a collection of cookware, kitchen textiles, and bedding on Amazon. Simply called "The World of Martha," this Amazon storefront not only has Stewart's home essentials available by category, but it also features video content and recipes galore, with shopping links included.
It's never been easier to snag Martha Stewart's favorite pieces, especially with Prime two-day shipping. We've rounded up a few of our favorites — the light and neutral colors make them perfect for a spring home refresh. Happy shopping!
