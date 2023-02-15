People Are Using This Popular Service to Slash Energy Bills in 2023

There are many sources to tap into to take stock of the state of the union. Social media feeds, trusted media outlets, and even the dog park are great resources for keeping your finger on the pulse of the trends. Another spot for such insights is Taskrabbit.

While that might come as a surprise at first, think about it: The type of help users are looking for on Taskrabbit is quite telling of bigger picture human behaviors. Understanding the anthropological value of their data, Taskrabbit released a 2022 Trend Report at the end of last year revealing some illuminating findings gleaned from behavior on its site. Over 3.9 million Taskrabbit bookings from the previous year were analyzed and a global survey was conducted for an even deeper understanding of its user base.

In addition to revealing stats about 2022, Taskrabbit's report also looked to the future, making predictions for 2023. Among many findings, including a move toward maximalism in a trend called "cluttercore," Taskrabbit discovered that people are making more concerted efforts toward energy-efficient interiors. Its analysis found that 98% of people surveyed planned to make changes to their home to help reduce energy bills, for example. And true to form, at the time of the report's publication, the platform had already been seeing a 45% increase in requests for assistance with smart home installations.

Paneling walls is the most popular change those in the U.S. are planning on making to their homes to improve energy efficiency — requests for putting up wall paneling are up 83% on the platform. Panels add character to walls from an aesthetic perspective, and they're also an effective tool for insulation.

Considering our skyrocketing electric bills, it's understandable that prioritizing energy-efficient living is top of mind for Americans. Plus, it's a comfort to know that Taskrabbit is just a click away to help us with any of our installation needs.

