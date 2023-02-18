You Won't Believe the Before and After of This Remodeled Backyard

This just might be the DIY before-and-after to end all DIY before-and-afters — at least when it comes to patios, anyway. Creator Laura Pack of the TikTok account @lollydarkdesigns shared this extraordinary video of their old patio versus their new one — and the transformation is breathtaking.

What begins as a spacious but rather unremarkable patio transforms into a Tulum-inspired entertainment zone complete with a fire pit, a hot tub, and an outdoor TV mounted on an ivy-covered feature wall.

To give the space a complete makeover, Pack laid down patterned wood (or woodlike) flooring over the existing weathered deck, which instantly changed the whole vibe. They then built a pergola over the living and dining spaces before going to town with the decorating.

String lights, basket lights, and greenery from planters define the boho style of the patio and immediately create a chic atmosphere. For furniture, Pack turned to Facebook Marketplace to buy everything at a reasonable price.

"I think that you don't need to spend a lot of money on furniture pieces when you can most likely find those same furniture pieces on Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, or Craigslist," Pack said in another video about the DIY renovation. "Instead of spending that $3,000 to $5,000 on furniture, I was able to put that money back into the build, building out the pergola, the lighting, [and] the feature wall — and it's going to be a lot more impactful."

It just goes to show what ‌a lot‌ of elbow grease can do.

Commenters flooded the original viral video, which has been viewed more than 3.2 million times at the time of this writing, with praise. "This is what I want my backyard to look like! Thanks for the inspiration. It'll take me about five years, but it'll get done!" commented one TikToker.

Pack isn't finished with their patio content just yet. They plan to share more details in upcoming videos, so stay tuned!

