This Film Will Make Cleaning Your Kitchen Walls a Breeze

Do you struggle with keeping your kitchen walls clean? Maybe the grout is a light color and they tend to get dirty quickly. Or perhaps the people in your household are just messy cooks. (Hey, it happens!) If this sounds familiar, you may want to consider installing an electrostatic film above your stovetop.

As explained by @homehacks6 on TikTok, electrostatic film is a material that can be adhered to a wall. The film is completely transparent and can be cut to any size, so it can be applied to a variety of spaces.

It's also completely oil-proof, making it a popular choice for the wall behind stovetops. As a result, if oil or other foods splash onto the area, you'll be able to wipe it off. This is particularly handy if your tiles are tricky to clean or if there are no tiles to begin with.

On Amazon, many individuals who have used an electrostatic film say it's helpful for protecting grout. "I re-grouted my kitchen counter and backsplash and wanted to try to protect it, because it was a lot of work," said one reviewer. "This worked perfectly! It gives the tile a shinier look and you can wipe it clean."

You can purchase electrostatic wall film on Amazon right here.

Is wall film safe to use near stovetops?

Understandably, you might wonder if the wall film is safe to use near heat sources. According to one product description on Amazon, the wall film is resistant to high temperatures, but it's not fireproof. With that in mind, it should be installed at least 20 centimeters from a heat source.

Other ways to use electrostatic film:

As it turns out, the film can be used beyond the kitchen. For instance, one Amazon reviewer used it cover a cedar chest so their cats wouldn't scratch it. Smart!

