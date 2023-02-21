Every Cat Parent Needs This Modern Self-Cleaning Litter Box

To say that I love my cats more than anything is an understatement. But scooping the litter box every day? Not so much. So, when I had the chance to try out the Smarty Pear Leo's Loo Too Covered Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, I was beyond excited to give it a go.

The Smarty Pear Leo's Loo Too ($649.99) is sleek and modern, and it comes in playful colors — including Leo Gray, Avocado Green, Baby Blue, and Pretty Pink — unlike other automatic self-cleaning litter boxes on the market. It's 24 inches long, 22 inches wide, and 27.5 inches tall, with a 9.1-inch opening, making it a bit spacious as a unit, but it would be best suited for small and medium-size cats.

However, it's relatively new to the scene, only launching in 2021, whereas its competitor, Litter-Robot by Whisker, has been around since 2000. But that doesn't mean it's not a worthy opponent. The Leo's Loo Too features:

Wi-Fi and app connectivity to let you know when a cat goes to the bathroom, how much the cat weighs, and when the waste drawer needs to be cleaned

EPA-certified UV-light sanitation in the waste drawer that kills 99% of bacteria, viruses, and parasites

A one-piece drum to prevent leaking

Triple-layer protection — radar system, weight sensors, and anti-pinch sensor — that prevents the litter box from cleaning and moving when a cat is inside or near the litter box

Alexa and Google voice controls

Whisper-quiet sifting

While pricey and with other highly rated options on the market, the Leo's Loo Too has lived up to my expectations of being a great investment for any cat parent. It has made my life in a multicat household a little easier, and I can't imagine not having an automatic litter box now. To learn more, read on for my experience with Leo's Loo Too litter box.

‌(While I did receive the Smarty Pear Leo's Loo Too in exchange for an honest review, all of the following thoughts and opinions are my own and are not influenced by Smarty Pear in any way.)‌

How does the Leo's Loo Too work?

The Leo's Loo Too is a high-tech, smart litter box that automatically starts cleaning when your cat leaves it. During the cleaning cycle, the drum rotates and separates the dirty litter from the clean litter and deposits it into the carbon-filtered waste drawer, which should be lined with a drawstring litter bag. Then, UV rays are emitted into the waste drawer to sterilize it. When the waste drawer is full, you'll get a notification on the app to clean it out. You can also get reminders on when to replace the carbon filters and litter, which is around once per month.

But Leo's Loo Too simplifies the cleaning process even more by allowing you to customize the cycle, including how many rotations you want per cleaning cycle and how long you want the cleaning time delay to be after your cat leaves the litter box. Through the app, you can also schedule daily cleanings, sleep mode, and a sterilization schedule.

How do you set up the Leo's Loo Too?

Setting up the Leo's Loo Too looked way more intimidating than it actually was. The box was massive, but with two carrying straps, it was relatively easy to carry the box into the house. You have to open it a certain way, but the instructions on the box are clear. You flip over the box 180 degrees, cut it open, flip it back over, and remove the box.

After filling the litter box with clay-clumping litter and adding a litter drawer liner to the waste drawer, all that was left was to connect to it with the app. It only took a few minutes and was pretty seamless.

What litter does the Leo's Loo Too use?

The brand recommends using 100% clay-clumping litter — more specifically, Scoop Away Clumping Clay Cat Litter. According to Christopher Madeiras, CEO of Smarty Pear, clay-clumping litter provides "the most dense pack," allowing for more effective and efficient separation between clean litter and waste. Plus, it saves you from using more litter, all while creating a cleaner litter box environment.

If you don't use clay-clumping litter, the warranty and 90-day free trial will be voided.

What are the pros and cons of the Leo's Loo Too Litter Box?

Pros Quiet

Can be controlled with an app

Reduced odor

Can schedule cleaning cycles

Great for homes with up to four cats Cons Expensive

Might be too small for larger cats

Pros

With three cats, I had multiple traditional litter boxes to sift through on a regular basis, one of which was covered and tended to trap odor more than the others, making it a little more brutal to scoop. With the addition of the Leo's Loo Too, I was able to replace the covered litter box and had one less box to clean more frequently, which is an instant win in my book. As far as I've experienced, there's also no odor in the area where the Leo's Loo Too is located. The waste drawer is a different story (naturally), but the smell is contained in the drawer until it's opened.

It's pretty quiet when going through a cleaning cycle. However, my curious cats were fascinated/shocked by the automatic cleaning, and for at least a month, they would watch the litter box intently until it stopped.

I also love all the smart features. Everything is automated, but I can manually start cleaning and sanitation cycles through the app. I also get a notification every time a cat uses the litter box and when it's time to clean the waste drawer, which makes it easier to maintain.

Cons

There's no denying that the Leo's Loo Too litter box is expensive, and if you have cats as picky as mine, it's easy to get a little nervous that the $650 litter box would go to waste. Luckily for me, within 30 minutes of setting up the litter box, my cat family of three was surprisingly up for the challenge, and within an hour, they all put it to the test. It totally could've been because my cats were feeling fearless that day, but I also unboxed the Leo's Loo Too (but kept the entrance covered) and left it in the room for a few days. I was hoping it would give them the opportunity to get used to it, and I think that it might've helped.

Another potential con is that it might be a bit cramped for larger cats. Taylor and Kyoto are both pretty small, each under 10 pounds. Taco, on the other hand, is bigger, and I was nervous he might not use it. Thankfully, he didn't have any issues and still uses it but does equally gravitate to the other standard litter boxes in the house.

Is the Leo's Loo Too cat litter box worth it?

If you have the space and budget, I recommend buying the Smarty Pear Leo's Loo Too ASAP. It has a modern design, offers odor control, and best of all, it cuts back on the time I spend scooping litter. My only regret is not getting one sooner.

