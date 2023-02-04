Eating Oranges in the Shower Is Trending — Yes, Really

How do you usually eat an orange? If you're like most folks, it probably involves peeling the fruit, separating the wedges, and eating it as is. Or maybe you toss the orange in a smoothie or make fresh orange juice.

But if you were to ask someone on TikTok, you might receive a surprising answer. It appears people online are obsessed with eating oranges in the shower ... while the actual shower is running.

So, what's the deal? According to fans, the practice makes your bathroom smell amazing. After all, as user @makenzyksmith mentions in a video, oranges have an energizing and rejuvenating scent. She also points out that the habit eliminates the mess of eating an orange, as the water effectively washes away the juices that result from peeling.

Now, it's important to note that "shower oranges" aren't new. On TikTok, there are many older videos in which folks are raving about the practice. There's even a Reddit thread on the topic. However, Buzzfeed recently shared the trend on Instagram, and it appears to be resurfacing.

Moreover, eating oranges while bathing is an ancient tradition in Morocco. It's done when people go to hammam, a type of public steam room or bath house that's designed for relaxation.

With that in mind, the idea of eating oranges (or any citrus fruit, for that matter) seems soothing in a steam room, where you can actually sit down and keep your orange away from water, if you so please. But in a shower setting, the orange will inevitably get wet, a situation that some people aren't loving.

If you don't mind wet oranges, the "shower orange" trend might be up your alley. Otherwise, you can simply add fresh orange peels to your countertop or bathtub just before you take a hot shower; it will create a similar effect. Personally, we're going to stick to this technique, along with orange essential oils!

