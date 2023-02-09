KitchenAid's 2023 Color of the Year Is Mesmerizing

Generally speaking, most kitchens have a pretty neutral color palette. However, for those who opt for bold pops of color and anyone looking to add a little more joy to their cooking space will be happy to hear that the KitchenAid's Color of the Year will have you thinking pink.

It was announced today that KitchenAid has dubbed Hibiscus as their 2023 Color of the Year. Its iconic artisan Stand Mixer, as well as its K400 Blender are now available in this vibrant hue. Being adventurous in the kitchen is not always easy, but having appliances as bold as these can inspire home chefs to try new things and have a little more fun.

If you think KitchenAid mixers and blenders are only stylish in the kitchen, think again. In celebration of this launch, the brand, in partnership with designer Marta Del Rio, has designed a complementary clothing line that will be revealed as part of New York Fashion Week. A capsule collection of avant-garde pieces inspired by kitchen appliances wasn't on our 2023 bingo card, but the creativity over at KitchenAid knows no bounds.

The Hibiscus five quart, tilt-head stand mixer has over ten attachments available from meat grinders to pasta makers and is priced at $499. The blender can turn whole foods into smoothies in 20 seconds or less and includes a speed dial, plus three preset options for ice crush, icy drink, and smoothie. The blender is priced at $299.99.

Perfect for anyone who wants to turn some heads in the kitchen, these two Hibiscus appliances are available now.

