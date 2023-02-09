KitchenAid's 2023 Color of the Year Is Mesmerizing

By Kristen Garaffo February 9, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Generally speaking, most kitchens have a pretty neutral color palette. However, for those who opt for bold pops of color and anyone looking to add a little more joy to their cooking space will be happy to hear that the KitchenAid's Color of the Year will have you thinking pink.

Advertisement

It was announced today that KitchenAid has dubbed Hibiscus as their 2023 Color of the Year. Its iconic artisan Stand Mixer, as well as its K400 Blender are now available in this vibrant hue. Being adventurous in the kitchen is not always easy, but having appliances as bold as these can inspire home chefs to try new things and have a little more fun.

Video of the Day

See More Photos

If you think KitchenAid mixers and blenders are only stylish in the kitchen, think again. In celebration of this launch, the brand, in partnership with designer Marta Del Rio, has designed a complementary clothing line that will be revealed as part of New York Fashion Week. A capsule collection of avant-garde pieces inspired by kitchen appliances wasn't on our 2023 bingo card, but the creativity over at KitchenAid knows no bounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hibiscus five quart, tilt-head stand mixer has over ten attachments available from meat grinders to pasta makers and is priced at $499. The blender can turn whole foods into smoothies in 20 seconds or less and includes a speed dial, plus three preset options for ice crush, icy drink, and smoothie. The blender is priced at $299.99.

Perfect for anyone who wants to turn some heads in the kitchen, these two Hibiscus appliances are available now.

amazon hand mixer
The Best Hand and Stand Mixers to Buy on Amazon
by Kelly Weimert
Beautiful Kitchen in Luxury Home with Island and Stainless Steel
Who Makes KitchenAid Appliances?
by Allanah Dykes
Baking homemade round vanilla cake.
How to Fix an Overheating KitchenAid Mixer
by Kimberley McGee

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy