Kohler Is Celebrating 150 Years by Bringing Back Its Vintage Colors

Kohler has been a household name since 1873, after creating a legacy of innovations for both the kitchen and bathroom, environmentally friendly products, and hospitality happenings. This year, the brand will enter its 150th anniversary. To celebrate, Kohler will hold a series of special events as part of the "Come All Creators" initiative and release a few limited-edition products — including a handful of the brand's most iconic designs in two signature heritage colors.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Kohler will announce the choices for the heritage colors this coming spring, with the pieces being available for purchase this summer. You can even be a part of the decision-making process and vote for your favorite vintage colors on the Kohler website. From Pink Champagne to Avocado and Peachblow, there are no wrong choices.

"Bold moves and an entrepreneurial spirit are in our DNA and have deep meaning within our organization — starting with our founder John Michael Kohler, who formed our company in Wisconsin together with an immigrant workforce creating new and better lives for their families," said chair and CEO David Kohler, the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership, in a press release.

Advertisement

The brand will also be expanding its generator collection in 10 exclusive new colors and three pattern options. Additionally, it will be relaunching its revolutionary "Toilet in the Road" campaign from the 1980s that began the movement of transforming the bathroom as a utilitarian room into a sophisticated design-focused space.

"As we celebrate our 150 years of achievements, learnings, and growth, we encourage all passionate creators to join our pursuit of continuous improvement in providing gracious living for future generations through better design, innovation, wellness, and sustainability," explained Kohler.

Advertisement

There is a lot to look forward to this year, including events planned across the globe at Kohler experience centers, stores, and at various trade shows. Stay up to date on the excitement on the Kohler website — this is a moment in history.