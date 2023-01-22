This Trick Lets You Remove Water Stains From Tables in Seconds

There's nothing like unsightly water stains to make your wood table look gross. Typically, these appear as white or clear-ish rings or blobs. But instead of simply wiping it off with cleaner and hoping for the best, you might want to try an iron hack instead.

Advertisement

Shared by user @cleaningwithgabie on TikTok, the technique involves placing a damp cloth on the water stains, then applying a warm iron on top. The heat from the iron will evaporate moisture, leaving you with a perfectly clear wood surface.

However, as with all home and cleaning hacks, there are few things to keep in mind. For starters, be sure the cloth is damp, not wet. Also, dish towels are perfect, but you can also reach for an old t-shirt. Just be sure the fabric has no screen print or design, which may melt when you apply the iron.

Advertisement

Additionally, always pour out any water from the iron's tank. Otherwise, this may add more moisture to the situation. It's also a good idea to use the iron on its lowest setting as well.

BTW: While we're on the topic of water rings, check out our guides on how to remove water stains from walls.

Advertisement

How to prevent water rings on wood tables:

When it comes to wood tables, dressers, or other surfaces, one of the easiest ways to avoid water stains is to use coasters or placemats. If possible, go for waterproof options, as fabric versions will inevitably let water seep through.

Also, consider coating your table with a protective sealer. This will further keep moisture out and hopefully, make it easier to clean.

Advertisement

Finally, try to clean up moisture the moment you see it on the surface. The sooner you clean it up, the less time it will have to penetrate the stain.