This Easy Trick Will Remove Furniture Lines From Carpet in Seconds

If you have carpeted floors, you probably know what it's like to move furniture, only to find super deep dents. They can be unsightly, to say the least, especially if you're moving or if the area will be exposed. So, how do you get rid of them?

Although it's tempting to rub the carpet and home for the best, it's possible to speed up the process. Per @tidycademypro on TikTok, all you need is a handheld steamer and a cleaning brush.

"Apply the hot steam to the indentation on your carpet," says the content creator. (However, you can also use a towel soaked in hot water, she adds.) "Then, brush the lines, let it dry, and no more lines!"

If you don't have a cleaning brush, or the brush is currently dirt, another option is to gently rub the indentations with a wide-toothed comb, a towel, or the edge of a plastic gift card.

Other ways to remove carpet indentations:

As it turns out, there are plenty of ways to remove furniture indentations from carpet.

On @tidycademypro's TikTok video, one user noted that vacuuming over the indentations can also remove them. This is helpful if you're already vacuuming the carpet, but if the dents are especially stubborn, you can try the steamer and brush trick too.

Another method is to place an ice cube in each dent. (If the indentation is longer or large, use several ice ice cubes.) This will gradually moisten the carpet fibers, which you can then brush. For carpet with taller fibers, use your fingers.

How to prevent furniture lines:

To avoid carpet indentations to begin with, consider installing anti-dent carpet protectors. These are pads designed to be adhered to the bottom of furniture legs. They have spikes that go between carpet fibers, ultimately preventing deep dents.

You can find anti-dent carpet protectors on Amazon.